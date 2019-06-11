Wright State offering free psychological first-aid to tornado victims

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Wright State University is offering free psychological services to those who were affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The university's Ellis Human Development Institute at the School of Professional Psychology is providing staff members who are available to talk about the impact of the storms on an individual, or friends and family.

The services are available for walk-in services at the Ellis Institute at 9 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton from 1 pm to 4 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.

