FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – People needing to get tested for COVID can go to a drive-thru event at the Wright State University Nutter Center February 1.

The university is partnering with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and Greene County Public Health to offer the COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is limited to adults ages 18 and older who are experiencing symptoms or who have had a known exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Nasal swab PCR tests will be administered. Results will be available in 24 to 48 hours. A doctor’s note is not needed to get tested.

Appointments are required and can be made here. Participants are asked to bring their Eventbrite ticket, an ID and a completed information form, available at phdmc.org, to help speed up the process. People should arrive and stay in their vehicles throughout the testing process.

“Testing plays a key role in our efforts to identify infected individuals and alleviate some of the burden on our local health care facilities,” Melissa Howell, Greene County health commissioner, said.

For more information on COVID-19 testing visit phdmc.org or gcph.info.