DAYTON, Ohio (WHIO) – The KISS concert held at the Wright State Nutter Center will be postponed for May 12, 2022.

According to the Nutter Center’s website, tickets will be honored for the new date. If fans cannot make the new date, refunds will be available upon request until Friday, Feb. 18 through your original point of purchase. The Nutter Center said if you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, then you should receive an email with details.

Tickets are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster and the Nutter Center Box Office.

The Nutter Center also encouraged fans to wear a mask during the concert.