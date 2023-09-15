FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A student is being questioned after reportedly bringing an unloaded rifle on campus.

According to a statement from Wright State University, Wright State police responded to the campus of Wright State University on Friday around 11:15 a.m. Police were dispatched on a report of a person with a gun on campus.

“Police found a student with an unloaded training rifle and assessed there was no threat,” a statement said. “That student is meeting with police officers at this time.”

No one is allowed to have any type of firearm on any campus of Wright State University.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Wright State Police at 937-775-2111.