Wright State medical student volunteers in New Orleans emergency room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDTN) – Among the front line workers across the country, a Wright State University medical student who is also a registered nurse has joined the fight against COVID-19 in a New Orleans emergency room.

Kyle Henneke, who has spent much of his life in the Miami Valley, told 2 NEWS he is currently volunteering alongside health care professionals from all over the United States.

“The outbreak here has been just unreal,” Henneke said.

After making the 13-hour drive, Henneke arrived in New Orleans, one of the nation’s hotspots for the virus, April 5. He has been working 12-hour night shifts four times a week, he said.

Most of his patients are suspected or known COVID-19 cases, he added.

“Every night is different,” Henneke said. “I worked one night that didn’t seem to be too bad, and then the next night, I came in and worked, and it was unbelievable.”

He was fitted for an N95 mask once he arrived, he said, but supplies are limited.

“There’s not very many gowns, there’s no hair covers, there’s no foot covers that we would usually put over our shoes when we’re going into an isolation room, things like that,” Henneke said. “But we’re making due with what we’ve got.”

As a third-year medical student also pursuing a master’s degree in public health, Henneke told 2 NEWS the experience has taught him how to deal with change quickly.

“Every time I come into work, there’s been a policy change with this virus,” he explained. “Because as we get new data, as the numbers change, as the recommendations change, we have to be ready to adapt to those changes.”

It’s important people continue to stay home and practice social distancing, Henneke said.

“I really don’t want to come back home and see New Orleans at home all over again,” he said. “Hopefully it gets better.”

Henneke plans to be in New Orleans until May 30.