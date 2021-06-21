Wright State makes substantial cuts to housing prices for fall semester

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is reducing the price of residential housing by as much as one-third beginning in the fall semester.

Apartments at College Park and University Park will be reduced by 32.1% to $2,091 per semester. Forest Lane apartments will be cut by as much as 35.5% to $2,750.

For residence halls, some of the rooms at The Woods will be reduced by as much as 22% to $2,100, double rooms at Honor’s Hall will drop 25.1% to $2,300, and single rooms at Hamilton Hall will decrease 19.4% to $2,700.

“Students who live on campus connect with the institution faster, find support groups and use campus resources more often,” added Dan Bertsos, director of Residence Life and Housing. “As a result, they succeed at a higher rate and are more prone to graduate on time.”

For more information about residential housing at Wright State, click here.