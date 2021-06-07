Wright State lifts COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated students, employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced Monday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear a mask or practice physical distancing on the Dayton and Lake campuses.

The university said the change is based on updated COVID-19 orders and guidance from the State of Ohio and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Those who have not been fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and practice physical distancing on Wright State’s campuses.

The university said it anticipates the return of in-person events, activities and recreation on the Dayton and Lake campuses.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming back Raiders and Lakers to our campuses,” Wright State President Sue Edwards said in an email to the campus community on June 7.

Students, employees and visitors are encouraged to visit the university’s coronavirus website frequently to view changes that may occur regularly and with little or no notice.