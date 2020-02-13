Wright State kicks off first new college in more than 30 years

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is unveiling a new college for the first time in more than 30 years. The new health college is scheduled to launch in 2021 and will require a lot of planning. It’s a symbolic kickoff as already hundreds of people within the university community have invested more than two years just getting to this point.

There’s still a lot of work ahead, but Wright State officials say the payoff for students and the surrounding area will be worth it. Dr. Douglas Leaman, Wright State’s Interim Provost, says, “All of the programs that are going to join this new college are doing so, not just voluntarily, but with a great deal of excitement.”

Dr. Leaman says there are two key reasons for creating Wright State’s first new college in more than three decades. The first is to be more responsive to students’ needs. Dr. Leaman says, “We want to bring a lot of these related programs under one roof so that they can easily slip from one program to another. So making things easier on the student is a high priority.”

But the new college will also meet the needs of area healthcare providers, meaning real jobs for graduates. “I can say without hesitation that our regional partners are very excited about the possibilities of us being able to do a better job of filling their workforce needs.”

The new college will unite several existing Wright State programs, including: nursing, professional psychology, teacher education, and social work. The university also plans to develop new degree programs in the college of health that may not be possible right now.

A few steps in the process remain before the ultimate confirmation from the board of trustees. Dr. Leaman says, “We look to be seeking leadership for the college in the fall, as well. And kicking it off as an independent entity in 2021.”

The next step in the process begins February 19, when faculty, staff, students, community partners, and alumni will meet for a visioning session.