Wright State holds move-in day for new students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University welcomed 900 new students who were moving to campus Thursday for the annual move-in day.

Wright State had students move into 29 residence halls and on-campus apartments for the 28th annual Operation Move-In. The move-in day included 85 golf carts and more than 450 volunteers of staff, faculty, and students.

Thursday’s move-in day was for new students while over 1,000 returning students will move into dorms on Saturday.

“Move-In Day is the beginning of the next chapter in the lives of these students and their families,” Dan Bertsos, director of campus life and housing at Wright State, said. “The new experiences they have during the coming year will begin to define what’s important to them and how they’ll live their lives as independent adults in a community that is probably more diverse and challenging than they’ve ever seen. Speaking as a Wright State parent who has lived through the college years a couple times, it will be the fastest four years of their lives.”

There were 300 returning student volunteers to help assist with the first-year student move-in day on Thursday.

“Students chose to live on campus because it’s convenient,” Bertsos said. “The benefits of living on campus include developing autonomy by managing your own affairs, developing maturity and connecting to the campus better because you’re here all the time.”

Wright State University begins classes on Aug. 26.

