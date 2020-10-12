Wright State heading multi-institutional contract with US Air Force

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University won a contract with the U.S. Air Force called Assured Digital Microelectronics Education and Training Ecosystem (ADMETE), which seeks to develop a pipeline of trained undergraduate engineering students.

The ADMETE contract is worth more than $29.75 million for three years and will go towards training those engineers in the development of digital microelectronic devices and systems.

The current ADMETE team consists of Wright State, the University of Akron, Youngstown State, Ohio University, the University of Toledo and Lorain County Community College. As the program grows, other academic institutions may also become part of the ADMETE.

The program is being managed by Wright State under the direction of Vance Saunders, director of Wright State’s cybersecurity program.