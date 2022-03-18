DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University fans threw a watch party at the Student Union Friday night to cheer on the Raiders from home.

The students, alumni and fans in attendance said it wasn’t about the team winning or losing, it was about seeing their school represented on a national scale.

“The room is really hyped to make sure we cheer on the Raiders,” student Dylan Collison said.

After watching the Raiders’ victory in the First Four on Wednesday, 2 NEWS caught back up with one alumna who made sure she was back to watch their game against the Arizona Wildcats.

“This is my second time back to watch them play in their second round,” alumna Linda Ream said. “I know it’s going to be a tougher team, but as long as they give it their best shot, that’s all that matters.”

Student Carlos Sosa said he’s been following the Raiders the entire season, and is still proud to see the team make it this far.

“I watched it Wednesday, I went to Indianapolis to see the championship game,” Sosa said. “I want all of your autographs when you get back. Win or lose, I will get them, you are my heroes.”

Collison said is been exhilarating to be part of the Raiders’ ride to the NCAA Tournament.

“The entire campus is excited to see, you know, what this basketball program is able to do.” Collison said. “I think it’s a testament to the atmosphere at Wright State.”