DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There was a lot of excitement at Wright State as fans left UD Arena, and so much pride from the alumni who showed up to support.

Wright State fans and alumni tailgated Wednesday afternoon excited to see their school in the First Four.

Alumnus Doug Gage flew in all the way from Arizona to see the Raiders play.

“That would be a bonus to play Arizona because all my neighbors will be rooting for Arizona, but I do have ESPN Plus and I’ve converted a lot of the Arizona folks to Wright State,” Gage said.

Alumni said Wright State’s win means getting their alma mater’s name in the spotlight.

“To have Wright State playing at home, more or less at home, in front of our fans stimulates so much excitement, it’s going to stimulate just having our name out there,” alumnus Greg Notestine said.

“The opportunity to put Wright State on the map a little bit more is awesome,” alumna Elizabeth Ball said. “I love and appreciate all the schools that are here in the City of Dayton, but of course my heart is green.”

After the final buzzer, the buzz from fans filled the UD arena parking lot.

“The fans are going crazy, we had a lead the whole time,” Kody Miles said. “People talk about Peter Kiss from Bryant, but I want to talk about Tanner Holden.”

Circling back to some of the alumni at the tailgate, no doubt this is the Raiders win they were waiting for.

Fans said while the Raiders won’t be playing at home on Friday, they’ll be watching and cheering them on from Dayton.