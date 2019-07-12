Wright State employees volunteering at local organizations for We Serve U event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University employees will be volunteering with local organizations for We Serve U Day July 19.

Employees will be volunteering with the Dayton Food Bank, Five Rivers MetroPark, Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Wright State’s We Serve U and the new Raid Our Closet student clothing service.

“The importance of service to the community is part of our university’s mission and is ingrained in our culture,” said President Cheryl B. Schrader. “We Serve U Day provides Wright State employees and students an opportunity to collectively give back in one coordinated effort.”

We Serve U encourages Wright State employees to use their skills and time to partake in community service opportunities.

“One of the things that has always struck me about the university mission statement is it’s right there in our mission – to help the communities that we serve – and this is the first opportunity we have as a group to go out and effect the community at large,” said Joanie Hendricks, senior institutional research analyst and co-chair of We Serve U. “I think people really want to give back and this is a great opportunity.”

Volunteers with the Dayton Food Bank, located at 56 Armor Place, will bag produce, help in the garden, load donations into cars, and sort donations.

Hendricks said, “The Food Bank is helping people who were affected by the tornadoes so we wanted to do what we could to help.”

At Hannah’s Treasure Chest, located at 124 Westpark Road, volunteers will organize donations, prepare dental kits, and wrap diapers.

Volunteers at Five Rivers MetroPark will do trail maintenance on the MetroParks Mountain Bike Area in Huffman MetroPark, located at 4485 Union Road.

Donations will be collected and transported by volunteers from two on-going We Serve U drives to the Crayons to Classrooms, a community organization that collects school supplies for students and schools affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes, located at 1750 Woodman Drive, and Wright State’s Raid Our Closet.

Raid Our Closet, an on-campus service that provides Wright State students entering the workplace with free professional clothing, volunteers will organize donations.

Details on each volunteer opportunity, which includes duties and volunteer times, can be found on each of the organizations’ website.

Donation drives for Raid Our Closet and Crayons to Classrooms will be hosted by We Serve U at Wright State through July 18. More information about the drive can be found on the We Serve U website.

“Hopefully this is just a small step and we can do more in the future,” said Hendricks.

We Serve U hopes that the July 19 event will be the first of many community service events at Wright State.

