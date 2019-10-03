Wright State could close part of Student Union due to mold

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced Thursday that it is closing a portion of its Student Union due to discovering evidence of mold and moisture found in the ductwork.

The university says that staff observed a musty smell in the Discovery Room and reported it. Samples were taken that indicted elevated mold count in one of the 15 air handlers that service the building.

Portions of the Student Union could be closed during the investigation and remediation. Repairs are likely to some of the affected areas to combat the spread of mold.

Portable air conditioners or dehumidifier units may be used to maintain proper air quality, temperature, and humidity. Work to fix the issue may take weeks, according to the university.

