Wright State celebrates over 2,000 students graduating spring 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University held four separate spring commencement ceremonies on April 30 and May 1, handing diplomas out to over 2,000 students for a multitude of degrees.

Spring graduates in the class of 2021 includes 1,434 bachelor’s degrees, 455 master’s degrees, 28 doctoral degrees and 28 associate degrees. The class also features 90 international students from 19 different countries. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates, with 50.

The two youngest people graduating from Wright State are 18, earning an associate degree in technical studies and bachelor’s degrees in liberal studies and sociology. The oldest graduate is 65, earning a bachelor’s degree in English.

Graduates by college: