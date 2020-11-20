Wright State cancels season-opening Illinois trip

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State’s men’s basketball team will not be traveling to Illinois for to open the season over Thanksgiving break this year.
University officials said the trip was canceled due to a lack of available student-athletes, either as a result of quarantining, close contact or injury.
“As we have seen this summer and fall with professional sports and college football, disruption is likely while competing in a pandemic,” said Bob Grant, Wright State Director of Athletics. “We must continue to hold the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority as we navigate through this current athletic landscape.
