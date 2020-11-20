Wright State cancels season-opening Illinois trip

Wright State guard Symone Simmons (23) pulls down a rebound from Green Bay forward Carly Mohns (34) in the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game in the Horizon League conference tournament championship in Detroit, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State’s men’s basketball team will not be traveling to Illinois for to open the season over Thanksgiving break this year.

University officials said the trip was canceled due to a lack of available student-athletes, either as a result of quarantining, close contact or injury.

“As we have seen this summer and fall with professional sports and college football, disruption is likely while competing in a pandemic,” said Bob Grant, Wright State Director of Athletics. “We must continue to hold the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority as we navigate through this current athletic landscape.

