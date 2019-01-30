Wright State Board of Trustees in executive session to discuss faculty union strike

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) - The Wright State Board of Trustees started meeting in special executive session rat 5:30. After another day of picketing the union remains confident their strike will end soon, but they're still prepared for the long haul.

The doors to the Wright Brothers room in the student union closed shortly after the meeting started, signaling executive session. Trustees are discussing the latest negotiations with the faculty union on a new labor contract.

The executive session is closed, so no cameras are allowed.

We've been reporting the union remains hopeful that a deal is coming, and they could be back in class as early as Thursday; but a university source cautioned that could just be a tactic to apply pressure to the university, and that Thursday may be a false deadline.

Neither President Schrader nor the board members offered any information before the meeting, but also in that meeting are the 2 student trustees.

Members of the Student Government Association say that's significant: student trustees aren't usually in the room for financial discussions; that could signal it's unlikely the board is discussing or voting on concrete terms for a new contract right now.

Earlier Tuesday the union reiterated they think they're in a good place.

Dr. Noeleen McIlvenna says, "They have had to admit that we are irreplaceable. Despite the promises they gave to students and to the parents, that we were easily replaced, they've learned that they don't have substitutes for highly qualified expert at a moment's notice."

The university preemptively canceled classes and activities for Wednesday citing the weather; the union is also canceling their picket lines Wednesday.

