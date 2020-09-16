Wright State awarded $120,000 to advance manufacturing research

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WDTN) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) awarded $120,000 to Wright State University to further manufacturing research.

“Ohio is a known leader in manufacturing. We’re building on that legacy by making new investments in advanced manufacturing research, which will help to create jobs,” said Brown. “Not only will this investment support faculty and students at Wright State University, but it will also help Ohio’s small businesses and manufacturers compete with anyone.”

WSU will use these funds to support graduate students and faculty as they research manufactured parts and their surface characteristics with NIST.