Wright State Applied Research Corporation selected to partner with Air Force

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, Wright State University announced it’s been selected by the Air Force to lead a new nationwide program.

Wright State will be paid $49 million over the course of the five-year program, which aims to better connect the Air Force with universities, technology companies, and small businesses. The university says this project will keep the Air Force ahead of the technology curve as the military evolves in the coming years.

Gayle Rominger is the Chair of the Wright State Applied Research Corporation. She says, “The goal is to make sure the Air Force has the best and brightest people working with them to continue to advance our technology and defense.”

It’s a big undertaking, but one the Wright State Applied Research Corporation is up for. They’ll be paid $49 million over the next five years to help connect the US Air Force with the newest technology and the people creating it.

Rominger says, “We want to bring technology in from universities, but also involve small businesses in making sure that technology is commercialized.”

She adds a key focus will be on making sure businesses can reproduce the technology to ensure the Air Force can use it. She says the Applied Research Corporation is the perfect fit for this project because they already have a deep understanding of the Air Force’s goals: “A good understanding of what their mission is and what it is they’re trying to accomplish, good connections with universities across the nation.”

Rominger believes they also understand the technologies the Air Force is pursuing, whether it’s cutting edge data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. “We want to be able to tap into that and make sure that all of that innovation is being fed back into the Air Force to continue to help them stay ahead in terms of defense technology.”

Gayle Rominger says new positions will be created at the Applied Research Corporation, though they’re not yet sure how many. A start date for the project has not yet been set.

