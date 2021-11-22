Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This policy will also include student employees, a release by Wright State said. All employees must confirm their vaccination status by January 4, 2022.

“Like every other research university nationally, Wright State must either accept these new contract provisions or discontinue its relationships with the federal government and its contractors,” the university said in its email. “The university’s relationship with the federal government, and especially with the Department of Defense and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, are critical to the success of our educational and research missions.”

To confirm their vaccination status, Wright State has asked employees to upload an image of their federal COVID-19 vaccination card on Med Proctor. The school said that Med Proctor is a secure third-party website.

Wright State also said it would encourage all non-employee students to confirm their vaccination through Med Proctor, however, it is not required at this point.

For more information on Wright State’s vaccine requirements, click here. To schedule a vaccination appointment, click here.