Wright State announces adjusted move-in days ahead of fall semester

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students who will live on Wright State’s campus for the fall semester will need to schedule a specific time and date they will move in this year ahead of the fall semester beginning on Aug. 24.

Wright State’s “Operation Move-In” usually takes place over two days, and involves hundreds of volunteers and golf carts, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that has changed significantly.

The university has spread move-in over four days – Aug. 20 to 23 – to avoid overcrowding. Wright State will allow each student to bring two people to help them move into their dorms and residence halls.

“Move-in will be different this year than it has been for the past 25 years as a result of accommodating safety considerations for COVID-19,” Dan Bertsos said, director of Wright State Residence Life and Housing.

According to Wright State, students should:

Arrive on the day and time they are scheduled to move in.

Go to campus in Lot 4, where Residence Life and Housing staff will check them in with a touchless drive-through process.

Staff volunteers will be on hand to give directions, answer questions, and sanitize carts after use.

Students will receive a Wright Start kit that includes hand sanitizer, masks for the student and their two helpers, a thermometer, reminders of campus safety protocols, and instructions on how to register to vote and request an absentee ballot.

Students who traveled to Wright State for the fall semester, whether living on- or off-campus, have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks if coming from a high-prevalence area, based on data from the State of Ohio.

On-campus housing will be limited to single-bedroom arrangements, and a shared commitment to health and safety behaviors will be added to roommate/housemate agreements. Special housing considerations will be provided for students who are immunocompromised or have an underlying health condition.

Residential living plans include protocols for capacity; enhanced cleaning and disinfection; appropriate physical distancing; and required use of acceptable face coverings in common areas. Guests and visitors are not permitted in residential housing. Common areas will be closed.

Residence Life and Housing has designated separate housing facilities for students who are in quarantine or isolation because of illness. Residential students who test or are presumed positive for COVID-19 will be temporarily re-assigned to a new room on campus.

All Wright State classes will be remote after Thanksgiving, but students an continue living on campus.

For more information on Wright State’s move-in day, the start of fall semester, or its campus rules involving COVID-19, visit the university website.