Wright State adding new health college in 2021

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will be adding its first new college in over three decades, a new health college in the 2021-2022 school year, the university announced Tuesday.

“By bringing together the outstanding faculty, staff, students and partners from many of our education and health-related programs, Wright State’s new health college will offer more educational paths leading to in-demand careers, increase access to experiential learning and research opportunities and deliver enhanced preparation for jobs critical to our region,” interim Provost Douglas W. Leaman said.

A kick-off celebration to formally announce the new college will be held on Wednesday from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Student Union Endeavor Room. Remarks will be made at 4:30 pm.

All of the programs that reside in the following areas will be included in the new college: nursing, professional psychology, teacher education, leadership studies in education and organizations, social work, human services, kinesiology and health.

A visioning session will be held on Feb. 19 to map out a vision for the college. The session will be facilitated by Sue Ott Rowlands, provost of Northern Kentucky University. NKU recently formed a new Institute of Health Innovation at the Highland Heights, Ky. campus.

“This is a unique opportunity to blend our diverse talents, tap into our creativity and feed our passions,” Leaman said. “Together, we will create an amazing learning environment that provides our students with the education and opportunities needed to succeed in the classroom and in their careers, while supporting the university’s focus on retention, recruitment and relationships.”