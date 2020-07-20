Wright Rehab and Healthcare welcomes first outdoor visitor since March

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday, local nursing homes began allowing family and friends to visit their loved ones outdoors. Nursing home visits have been banned in Ohio since mid-March.

“It’s been rough just not to be able to get that close and hands-on but they have been wonderful here,” said Janet Abling, whose mother stays at Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

For almost four months, visits at the facility have been separated by glass or a phone screen.

“I don’t have all that face time but we do the window visits, a lot of talking on the phone,” said Abling.

On Monday, she got to sit face-to-face with her mother for the first time. Her mother, Emma Cochran is 98-years-old and says she’s just happy to be outside.

“I’m so excited I couldn’t eat my lunch,” Cochran said.

The visit comes amid a large spike in coronavirus cases in Ohio but the staff at the facility say they’re doing all they can to keep everyone safe.

“We’re keeping them 8 feet apart out here and we’re screening the family members ahead of time so we’re taking their temperatures,” said Greg Nijak, administrator at Wright Nursing and Rehab.

Families are restricted to 30 minutes. Visits are allowed Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and are scheduled with breaks in between for cleaning.

“This may be a long long process but just this right here means a lot. It means a lot to her and I know it’s going to mean a lot to the other residents here,” said Abling.