Wright-Patterson’s 445th Airlift Wing deployed to NYC

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A doctor and several nurses from the 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air force Base are now on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brave men and women have been deployed to New York City where officials have reported more than 87,000 coronavirus cases and more than 5,000 deaths since its first case was confirmed on March 1.

The group is stationed at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. There they’re working on trials to figure out new methods to help patients with the more severe cases. They were notified on Saturday that they would be stationed in New York City to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said they were deployed within 24 hours. Among the group is Colonel, Doctor Hans Otto, who was born and raised in Dayton.

“When any of us get called we’re happy to serve and in this unique war the medics are especially happy to serve. We know that people are in need and this is what we do. So we’re motivated just on that,” he said.

The squadron will be deployed for as long as they are needed.