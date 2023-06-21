DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was buzzing with activity Wednesday as the base’s environmental branch put on its fifth annual Pollinator Expo.

Experts and organizations from across the state joined together with the aim of educating communities on the threats facing bee populations, as well as ways to protect and enhance bee habitats.

Wright-Patterson is the first and only military reservation to be designated as a Bee City USA community. The base received the title in 2017.

Bee City USA is a certification program that recognizes, supports and encourages pollinator conservation throughout the country.

“I love this event because we invite all of these conservation organizations from across the state to come out and help us showcase what we can do to help pollinator populations,” said Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Environmental Branch.

“These organizations are experts, and they’re going to help the public that comes out here realize what they can do to help.”

Organizers of the event said the best thing to do for pollinators is to stop using chemicals on lawns and grow native plants.