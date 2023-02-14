DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is holding several events in celebration of Black History Month.

According to WPAFB’s website, this year’s theme of the events is “Inspiring Change.” The theme “strives to epitomize the contributions of Black Americans to challenge racial inequities and promote opportunities for equal advancement.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., a “Mentoring Lunch and Learn” will take place. The event will go on until 12:30 p.m. in the USO auditorium and features a panel of leaders from across the base that will answer questions and share personal experiences.

This event is open to all community members with base access and attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 the Wright-Patt Club is serving a Southern-inspired buffet luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sinclair Community College’s Chief Diversity Officer Michael Carter will speak and musical entertainment will be provided.

The cost is $14.95 for club members and $16.95 for non-members. Anyone with base access is welcome to attend but reservations are required.

Throughout the month of February, a scavenger hunt will take place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force which is open to the public. The scavenger hunt is a self-paced tour aimed to educate and inspire visitors to identify the “diversity of Black Airmen and their achievements and contributions to the Air Force.”

Scavenger hunt forms are available at the museum’s Info Desk and can be completed to enter a contest to win prizes.

For more information, click here.