WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — The Department of the Air Force has selected six candidate locations for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters, and unfortunately, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base didn’t make the cut.
Of the 24 states that submitted potential locations, the six that moved on to the next round are:
- Kirtland AFB, New Mexico
- Offutt AFB, Nebraska
- Patrick AFB, Florida
- Peterson AFB, Colorado
- Port San Antonio, Texas
- Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama
However, Wright-Patterson AFB will be the likely site of the U.S. Space Force’s intelligence center.
General John Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, told Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) he intends to co-locate the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).
“I want to thank Governor Mike DeWine for his leadership and partnership, which helped the Space Force confirm its intent to place the National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patt. Pursuing Space Command was necessary to protect NASIC and broaden the intelligence mission at the base,” Turner said in a statement following U.S. Air Forces decision.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Wright-Patterson AFB won’t be home to US Space Command
- ‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment, violating Endangered Species Act
- Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats
- Georgia presidential hand tally done; affirms Biden lead
- Big Time Sports: 2 battles of unbeatens will have major impact on Big Ten standings