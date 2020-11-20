Wright-Patterson AFB won’t be home to US Space Command

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — The Department of the Air Force has selected six candidate locations for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters, and unfortunately, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base didn’t make the cut.

Of the 24 states that submitted potential locations, the six that moved on to the next round are:

Kirtland AFB, New Mexico

Offutt AFB, Nebraska

Patrick AFB, Florida

Peterson AFB, Colorado

Port San Antonio, Texas

Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama

However, Wright-Patterson AFB will be the likely site of the U.S. Space Force’s intelligence center.

General John Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, told Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) he intends to co-locate the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).

“I want to thank Governor Mike DeWine for his leadership and partnership, which helped the Space Force confirm its intent to place the National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patt. Pursuing Space Command was necessary to protect NASIC and broaden the intelligence mission at the base,” Turner said in a statement following U.S. Air Forces decision.