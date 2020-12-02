Wright-Patterson AFB to hold drive-thru style tree lighting ceremony Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual tree lighting ceremony at the base will look a bit different on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The WPAFB said due to COVID-19, the holiday event will be held in a drive-thru style. Starting at 5 p.m., guests can drive down Candy Cane Lane in front of the Wright-Patterson Club to see Santa and receive goodies from his elves.

Families can also park and watch the tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event can also be viewed on the 88th Force Support Squadron Facebook Page.