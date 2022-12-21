Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base will close Thursday evening due to the incoming winter storm.

According to a press release, the base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.

During an installation closure such as this, the release states that only emergency medical services will be available on base.