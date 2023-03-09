DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is a key piece of U.S. national security, and it is also the region’s largest employer.

Congressman Mike Turner has worked closely with base officials, helping grow Wright-Patterson over the past 20 years.

Turner said the base’s workforce has nearly doubled since the early 2000s, growing from around 19 thousand people to nearly 35 thousand. He said these are quality jobs, helping not only the base’s mission, but also the local economy.

‘What you see here are scientists and engineers, very high-paying jobs, and including the infrastructure that supports those jobs,” Turner said.

“That translates into, you know, higher housing prices and increased market for our housing supply, and also all of our businesses in our community thrive because Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is growing.”

Turner also cited recent expansion at the base, including Synergy’s groundbreaking on a new office building that will allow more businesses to move close to Wright-Patterson to work on new projects.