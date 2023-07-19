DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base could soon be expanding. That will be determined by this year’s national defense funding package.

The U.S. Senate officially began its consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as the NDAA. The House passed its version last week.

The act would authorize 886 billion dollars for national defense, including a five percent pay raise for our troops.

The NDAA specifically impacts work and research being done here in the Miami Valley.

“One of the provisions that I was able to secure was a 10-million-dollar line item for design, planning and engineering for a new building for life cycle management at Wright Patterson Air Force Base,” Congressman Mike Turner said.

The NDAA also includes increased funding for the Air Force. Once the Senate passes its version, it will go back to the house.