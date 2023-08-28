DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has announced a change to base access that will start next month.

After Aug. 31, Department of Defense (DoD) civilian retirees will be required to show a registered REAL ID card for base access, according to a release from the 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs.

DoD Civilian Retiree ID cards are no longer being issued as a result of the REAL ID Act. Previously issued retiree ID cards will no longer be valid after Aug. 31.

The new process for base access will require retired DoD civilians to register a REAL ID at the Pass and Identification Office, which can be used for base access, the release states.

More information about the transition can be found here.