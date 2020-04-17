Wright-Patterson AFB adjusts base entry requirements

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting April 20, only those with a valid Department of Defense identification card, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base visitor pass or other base-issued pass will be allowed entry to the installation. The change comes in response to COVID-19 and health protection conditions.

Base officials say state-issued driver’s licenses, passports and other government-issued ID cards previously accepted for access with an escort will no longer be authorized.

Those 16 and older without a valid ID card must get a visitor pass. Those can be obtained from the Visitor Control Center Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The center is located in Building 286 outside Area A at 4185 Logistics Avenue.

Outside of those hours, visitors can get a pass from Gate 12A (AFMC HQ Gate) for Area A and Gate 19B (National Road Gate) for Area B. Visitors need to allow extra time at the gates, as installation entry controllers conduct 100 percent identification checks for all vehicle passengers who enter the installation.

Those who enter the Visitor Control Center are still required to wear a face mask.

If you have questions, call the Visitor Control Center at 937-257-6506.