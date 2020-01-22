WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is making area residents aware of possible loud noises coming from the base on Wednesday.
Four detonations are planned for Wednesday between Noon and 4 pm. The detonations will take place on the Proficiency Range. Base officials say the detonations are part of standard training.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Air bag woes force Honda, Toyota to recall 6M vehicles
- Wright-Patt to perform detonations Wednesday as part of training
- Husband serenades his wife in moving video as she battles brain cancer
- Records: Woman stabbed, put in closet and refrigerator before being put in dumpster in Kettering
- A #MeToo moment: Harvey Weinstein trial set to open