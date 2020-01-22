1  of  2
Breaking News
Abby Michaels ruled competent to stand trial for crash that killed Mason family Records: Woman stabbed, put in closet and refrigerator before being put in dumpster in Kettering

Wright-Patt to perform detonations Wednesday as part of training

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
wpafb_generic_1532434222454.jpg

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is making area residents aware of possible loud noises coming from the base on Wednesday.

Four detonations are planned for Wednesday between Noon and 4 pm. The detonations will take place on the Proficiency Range. Base officials say the detonations are part of standard training.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS