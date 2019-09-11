Wright-Patt remembers 9/11 victims at annual ‘Run for the Fallen’

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patt hosted its sixth annual Run for the Fallen on Wednesday.

The Honor Guard was there to kick things off and Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Arbona spoke before the run began.

The 5K run and 2K walk events were free to all Wright-Patt military and civilian employees, as well as their families.

“We are a community here at Wright-Patterson in Dayton, Ohio. We do care, and we do remember,” said Marcus Branch.

On average, more than 1,500 people attend the Run for the Fallen each year.

