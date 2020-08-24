Wright-Patt releases statement mourning airman who died in motorcycle accident

WRIGHT-PATT AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, released a statement remembering Senior Airman Curtis Stout, who died in a motorcycle accident Thursday.

Curtis was serving as a member of the Base Honor Guard.

“Curtis was an invaluable member of the team, responsible for records maintenance covering over 31 thousand base personnel,” said Miller. “We are truly saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to Airman Stout’s family and teammates.

