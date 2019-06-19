Wright-Patt goes to the bees with Pollinator Expo

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its third annual Pollinator Expo Wednesday, allowing experts to share knowledge on how to help protect pollinator populations.

The expo also included free activities for children, a native plant sale, face-painting, a live bee demonstration and information on beekeeping.

A film highlighting the Beavercreek Wetlands Association was played continuously during the expo at the base’s interpretation center.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was the first military installation to be designated as a Bee City USA in 2017.

