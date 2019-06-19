Wright-Patt goes to the bees with Pollinator Expo

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its third annual Pollinator Expo Wednesday, allowing experts to share knowledge on how to help protect pollinator populations.

The expo also included free activities for children, a native plant sale, face-painting, a live bee demonstration and information on beekeeping.

A film highlighting the Beavercreek Wetlands Association was played continuously during the expo at the base’s interpretation center.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was the first military installation to be designated as a Bee City USA in 2017.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS