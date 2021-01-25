Wright-Patt Credit Union works with Five Rivers to jump-start new Edgemont Campus

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patt Credit Union, along with National Cooperative Bank, recently closed a $16 million loan to support a $31.6 million New Markets Tax Credit financing package for the development of a new healthcare facility in Dayton.

Five Rivers new facility will be called the Edgemont Campus and is intended to replace the five existing leased clinic spaces currently at the location.

“Wright-Patt Credit Union is excited to support the construction of this new community health resource,” stated Scott Everett, vice president of member business services/new ventures. “Five Rivers is an exceptional resource for Greater Dayton and led by a fantastic leadership team. We look forward to future opportunities to partner with Five Rivers toward improving outcomes for those we both serve.”