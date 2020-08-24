Wright-Patt Credit Union reduces, eliminates fees to help members during pandemic

Wright-Patt Credit Union logo_266081

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU) announced it will be reducing and eliminating several fees they charge: including the non-sufficient funds (NSF), courtesy pay fees and overdraft transfer fees.

The credit union plans to roll this out Sept. 1 to help their members through the pandemic. NSF and courtesy pay fees are only being reduced, but it plans to eliminate the fee for overdraft transfers from savings.

For more information visit www.wpcu.coop/covid-19.

