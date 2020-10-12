Wright-Patt Credit Union opens Englewood branch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU) opened a new branch building in Englewood. The newly constructed Englewood member center is now open to serve members at 950 Union Blvd. after moving from Hoke Road. WPCU said the new member center provides better service for the credit union’s Englewood members with its open floor plan, friendly service and the addition of a drive-through ATM and two drive-through Personal Tellers.

“We simply outgrew the space we were in. We’re excited to have a bigger and better member center that can provide more convenient services for our members,” said Tammy Gillum, Regional Director, North Member Center Operations at WPCU.

WPCU said the new 4,155 square foot building creates a friendlier experience by bringing WPCU “dialogue-style” tellers to Englewood.

The new location also has new drive-through options, with a drive-through ATM and two new personal teller machines (PTMs), providing more convenient ways for members to access their accounts, according to WPCU.