Wright-Patt Credit Union fund awards more than $55,000 to 5 nonprofits

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patt Credit Union’s Sunshine Community Fund awarded more than $55,000 to five nonprofits.
Twenty nonprofits applied to be considered for the first round of funds earlier this year, according to a release. Each applicant submitted a detailed project plan showing how the funds would be used in alignment with the fund’s mission of helping people through life.
The five recipients and their specific projects are:
- Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE) – Eviction Court Housing project, provides free legal service for families struggling in poverty
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio – Big Futures Program, prepares a step-by-step roadmap to graduate from high school
- Fisher Nightingale Houses – Support of military families by providing a compassionate home to support wounded military men and women
- Per Scholas – IT training and tuition assistance to help men and women gain knowledge in a skill trade
- YMCA of Central Ohio – Stable Families, assists families in increasing their household income