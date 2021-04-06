Wright-Patt Credit Union fund awards more than $55,000 to 5 nonprofits

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patt Credit Union’s Sunshine Community Fund awarded more than $55,000 to five nonprofits.

Twenty nonprofits applied to be considered for the first round of funds earlier this year, according to a release. Each applicant submitted a detailed project plan showing how the funds would be used in alignment with the fund’s mission of helping people through life.

The five recipients and their specific projects are:

  • Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE) – Eviction Court Housing project, provides free legal service for families struggling in poverty
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio – Big Futures Program, prepares a step-by-step roadmap to graduate from high school
  • Fisher Nightingale Houses – Support of military families by providing a compassionate home to support wounded military men and women
  • Per Scholas – IT training and tuition assistance to help men and women gain knowledge in a skill trade
  • YMCA of Central Ohio – Stable Families, assists families in increasing their household income

