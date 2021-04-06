Wright-Patt Credit Union fund awards more than $55,000 to 5 nonprofits

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patt Credit Union’s Sunshine Community Fund awarded more than $55,000 to five nonprofits.

Twenty nonprofits applied to be considered for the first round of funds earlier this year, according to a release. Each applicant submitted a detailed project plan showing how the funds would be used in alignment with the fund’s mission of helping people through life.

The five recipients and their specific projects are: