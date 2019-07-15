Wright-Patt Credit Union asking for school supply donations

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patt Credit Union and Dayton Crayons to Classrooms are working on a Tornado Relief School Supply Drive.

“For many families, recovery is going to be a long-term process and that means coming together as a community to provide long-term support,” said Tracy Szarzi-Fors, WPCU’s Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “WPCU continues to help our friends and neighbors through our Disaster Relief Assistance Programs, but even something as simple as a backpack full of crayons, pencils, markers, and other basic items can help bring a sense of normalcy to a child whose life has been turned upside down.”

Those interested in donating school supplies or monetary gifts should stop by participating WPCU Member Centers or the WPCU Beavercreek Corporate Office from now until August 16.

Here is a list of suggested donation items:

24-count of crayons

Colored pencils

#2 pencils

Glue sticks

Lined filler paper

Construction paper

Pocket folders

Scissors

Rulers

10-count markers

One subject notebooks

Facial tissues

Click here for more information.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.