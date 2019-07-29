Wright-Patt begins quarterly exercises Monday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will begin its quarterly, base-wide exercises Monday that will involve personnel responding to a variety of emergency scenarios.

The base says that one of the exercises will include a search and recovery exercise, which may set of an alarm. Wright-Patt says nearby residents should not be worried as these alarms are part of an exercise, not a real emergency.

A “Giant Voice” loudspeaker may be heard during the exercises as well, in addition to a back-up of traffic at the base gates. Emergency response vehicles will be used and heard during the exercise. Travel may be congested and some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

The exercises may also increase security measures on and around the base, according to Wright-Patt.

The exercises are performed quarterly to meet requirements set forth by the Air Force. The exercises will be evaluated by inspection team members, who will wear bright-yellow reflective vests.

In addition to the exercises, there will also be activities surrounding the use of a automated external defibrillator, used to diagnose potentially life-threatening heart arrhythmias and allow the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm through defibrillation.

