FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Uber has established a partnership with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Riders can now request rides to and from WPAFB with drivers who have access to the base.

In order to obtain access to the base and drive with Uber, you must opt in.

After opting in, you will receive instructions to visit the base and complete an in-person background check and application. Drivers will be fingerprinted before approval.

The process is expected to take less than 30 minutes.

Those who already have access to the base and wish to drive with Uber will still need to opt-in for commercial purposes. This includes military spouses, active-duty military, DoD employees, and veterans with a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC).

To opt in, visit the Uber app.