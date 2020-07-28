Wright-Patt advances in bid to host US Space Command

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base continues to receive support in its bid to host the U.S. Space Command.
Congressman Mike Turner tells 2 NEWS the Department of Defense has accepted Wright-Patterson’s application to be its home.
“We go now to the next phase, which means we’re working directly with the Department of Defense with what their needs are, what other resources and information they need from our community,” he said.
He goes on to say that it would be a logical step, considering so many other military assets already present at Wright-Patt.
The U.S. Space Command is the sixth independent U.S. military service branch.
