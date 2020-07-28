Wright-Patt advances in bid to host US Space Command

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base continues to receive support in its bid to host the U.S. Space Command.

Congressman Mike Turner tells 2 NEWS the Department of Defense has accepted Wright-Patterson’s application to be its home.

The advancement of @WrightPattAFB in the selection process for hosting @US_SpaceCom is an important step forward that I have advocated strongly for. As the home of invention of flight and a pioneer in space travel and defense, WPAFB has the foundation to host US Space Command. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) July 27, 2020

“We go now to the next phase, which means we’re working directly with the Department of Defense with what their needs are, what other resources and information they need from our community,” he said.

He goes on to say that it would be a logical step, considering so many other military assets already present at Wright-Patt.

READ MORE: Rep. Turner in support of Dayton area hosting US Space Command headquarters

The U.S. Space Command is the sixth independent U.S. military service branch.