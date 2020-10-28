Wright Memorial Public Library receives $500,000 from Oakwood native

David Flory donated $500,000 to Wright Memorial Public Library. (Wright Memorial Public Library)

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright Memorial Public Library received a gift of $500,000 to support renovations from David Flory, a former Oakwood resident.

A spokesperson for the library said that this was the first of a $1.5 million capital campaign to raise private funding aimed at supporting its new project.

The project is expected to start in early 2021. For more on the library, visit its website here.

