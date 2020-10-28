OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright Memorial Public Library received a gift of $500,000 to support renovations from David Flory, a former Oakwood resident.
A spokesperson for the library said that this was the first of a $1.5 million capital campaign to raise private funding aimed at supporting its new project.
The project is expected to start in early 2021. For more on the library, visit its website here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DeWine optimistic about Ohio’s COVID-19 response, urges communities to come together
- Greeneview Local Schools asking taxpayers to renew 20-year-old income tax levy
- Photos: See the Halloween display so realistic police have been called twice
- Wright Memorial Public Library receives $500,000 from Oakwood native
- Montgomery County announces $2 million investment on Dayton’s west side