DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Up, up and away! The sculpture of the 1905 Wright Flyer III is once again flying in full glory this morning at the entrance to the Wright Dunbar Historical District.

The sculpture was originally near Riverscape before being relocated to its new home at the corner of Third Street and Edwin Moses, according to a series of Tweets posted by Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Crews will continue working on the area, with some concrete work and a statue of Orville Wright to be placed, but the project coming right along, county officials said.