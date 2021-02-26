Wright Dunbar District store broken into, DPD searching for suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to a Dayton police report, officers responded to a breaking and entering call at 12:39 a.m. Friday morning at The Entrepreneurs Shoppe in the Wright Dunbar District.

The front door of the store had been shattered, now two boards with nails are acting as a replacement. The Entrepreneurs Shoppe is a retail store, with more than 30 black owned businesses featured.

Following the crime, many friends and shoppers are rallying around owner Chanta Winston. “To know something just this awful happened to such a giving and beautiful person, just truly a gem is heartbreaking,” said friend and customer Margaret Foley.

Will Smith is also a friend and customer of Winston’s, and says he’s gotten many birthday and holiday presents for people at The Entrepreneurs Shoppe. “I’ve seen people in my family have opportunities due to the work Chanta has done to incorporate people from the community to help reach dreams they set for themselves.” said Smith.

Both Foley and Smith say that Winston is a woman who supports not only her business, but other locally owned businesses throughout the community. Foley says the community is behind Winston during this difficult time. “I know that the whole community has her back. She has proven time and time again that she is a true Daytonian and she is here for the better of people,” said Foley.

In a Facebook post, Winston stated it appears nothing was taken from the store, just that the front door was smashed. Dayton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information on this to contact them, or leave a tip anonymously through Dayton Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).