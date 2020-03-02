Wright Brothers Middle School teacher named STEM Teacher of the Year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Amanda Rozelle is the head of Project Lead the Way at Wright Brothers Middle School in Dayton. She offers three different STEM courses to her students.

On Monday, she was named The Big Hoopla’s regional Teacher of the Year. The award came with a $1,000 grant for her classroom and 50 upper arena tickets for each of the First Four games to be shared with her students and their families.

“I was very surprised, I had no idea what was going on. I thought it was just a normal school day,” she said.

According to school staff, her classes are highly recommended and have introduced students to STEM. “Everything is really authentic in her classroom. She wants kids to work together as a team and a lot of adults are kind of scared to do that with middle school kids,” said Eric Krissek, Principal at Wright Brothers.

Her class is divided into three different STEM courses, including a robotics class and a medical detectives class.

“We’ve done projects like weatherproof houses with the recent tornado events. A lot of the students were interested in trying to create a house that could prevent a tornado from destroying those homes,” Rozelle said.

Officials said awards like this show the strength of Dayton Public Schools. “There are lot of great things happening here and I think it’s exciting to see the extra-curricular or extra opportunities that we’re offering our kids just to see how many can take advantage of it,” Krissek said.

But for Rozelle, the mission is much bigger.

“It’s about eliminating poverty and if we can show these students that there is a path they can take towards an education and towards an actual career then we can help to eliminate some of that cyclical poverty,” Rozelle explained.