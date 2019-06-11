Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Contributed photo

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton-Wright Bros. Airport is among several other local airports to receive federal infrastructure grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The $840 million allotment is the first amount in what will be a total of $3.18 billion awarded in Airport Improvement Plan funding.

Local airports that received grants included the following:

Local Airports Receiving AIP Grant Funds Dayton Dayton-Wright Bros. Airport $353,172 Reconstruct fencing Versailles Darke County Airport $211,500 Build access road; rehab taxiway Celina Lakefield Airport $71,910 Rehab runway Wapakoneta Neil Armstrong Airport $150,000 Improve airport drainage, terminal building

